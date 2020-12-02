Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host The Original Artisans Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The event is free and open to the public.
“Now in our 13th year, the museum’s market is unique in that vendors are curated,” said Sue Prudhomme, VC’s executive director of cultural affairs. “At many markets, any vendor who can pay a booth fee is allowed. At this market, we’ve selected regional artisans and makers with quality and diversity as our top priorities.”
Victoria College has implemented CDC-recommended precautions for the health and safety of attendees.
“The shopping area has almost doubled in size to accommodate social distancing by vendors and shoppers,” Prudhomme said. “Temperature checks will be required for entry, and facial coverings and occupancy limits will be strictly enforced.”
Following are the vendors scheduled to participate in the event:
- Country Q’s: Candles, air fresheners, sugar scrubs, and bath bombs
- Crossroads Homemade Goodies: Jams, jellies, preserves
- Das Buehler Haus: Fabric bags for wine and more
- G. Van Dusen Jr: Fine pens and wooden vases
- The Glass Dude: Glass jewelry and dishes
- Gulf Breeze Winery: Wine varietals and blends and olive oil
- The Herb Cottage: Herbs, succulents and gardening gifts
- Una Mae Jones: Quilted Christmas creations
- Red Yucca Farm: Goat’s milk soaps and lotions
- The Salty Selkie: Beach-themed home décor
- Santa Rosa Pottery: Thrown, hand-built ceramics
- Seditious Seraphim: Custom jewelry
- Shibori Girls: Home goods created from Japanese fabric dying techniques
- South Texas Pecans: Pecans, candied pecans, pecan oil and more
- VC Academy of Lifelong Learning: Enrichment opportunities
- Victoria Preservation Inc.: Heritage books and keepsakes
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is located on Victoria College’s Main Campus in Victoria, 2200 E. Red River St., at the corner of Red River and Ben Jordan streets. Parking is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.