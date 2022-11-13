The Museum of the Coastal Bend will host an Atlatl Turkey Shoot on Thursday and Saturday.
Competitors will throw spears with atlatls for chance to win prizes, according to a news release from the museum.
Competition is from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday for Victoria College students and employees, and 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday museum members and general public.
The first 100 competitors and volunteers for the Atlatl Turkey Shoot will receive a free event T-shirt.
Participants will compete in distance and accuracy. Participation is free, and all supplies are provided.
Newcomers to the sport will be trained at a practice station before the event. Competitors must be age 12 and up. Under age 16 must have a parent or guardian present to compete. There is no age limit on the demonstration and practice station.
Visit the museum during regular viewing hours for a demonstration, or learn the day of the competition.
Sign up information is at MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.