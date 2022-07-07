Museum to host free KIDStory Saturday events through July and August

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host “KIDStory Saturdays” in July and August.
KIDStory Saturdays offers visitors an opportunity to discover Texas history and explore the stories of children in the Coastal Bend from prehistoric times through today.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday, participants will gain insight into the daily life of a different group of children, such as indigenous inhabitants, French colonists, Spanish missionaries and early ranchers.
KIDStory Saturday themes are:
July 9: A Day at a Spanish Mission – Participants will learn how to build a jacal, make adobe bricks, grind corn, rope livestock and design their own brand. Presentations will be given on mission ranching and making corn tortillas.
July 16: A Day Among the Early People of Texas – Attendees will take part in activities that would have been part of a typical day 13,000 years ago, including weaving a basket or creating a projectile point. There will also be presentations on flint-knapping and fire technology.
July 23: A Day in a Texas Garden – Attendees will plant a seed to take home and learn about foraging for food and provisions. Presentations will cover backyard gardening and Texas native plants.
July 30: Ships & Cannons – Participants will get to be part of a cannon crew, build a boat, navigate their own voyage, and see demonstrations on cannon firing, steel and flint.
Aug. 6: A Day at the Dig Site – Attendees can take part in archaeology activities that help discover Texas history, dig and screen for artifacts, and keep a log of their finds.
Aug. 13: Texas Ranch Life – Children can create a brand, rope a cow and make butter in a Mason jar. There will be presentations on cowboy gear and life on the cattle trail.
This event is best for children ages 5 and up. All supplies will be provided. A donation of $5 per participant is suggested to assist with supply costs. Pre-registration is not required.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
