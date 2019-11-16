The Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Hands-On History Series will continue from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 23 with “Happy Birthday, La Salle!”
Guests will learn about Rene-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle’s importance in Texas history, make party hats, write La Salle a birthday card and get a slice of cake at the come-and-go event.
All the activities are included in the museum’s pay-what-you-want admission.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.