Victoria College’s John W. Stormont Lecture Series will present “Palmito Ranch: Last Land Battle of the Civil War” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Museum of the Coastal Bend.
The event is free and open to the public.
Authors Jody Ginn and William McWhorter will discuss their recently published book, “Palmito Ranch: From Civil War Battlefield to National Historical Landmark,” which examines the two Civil War battles fought at the location on the banks of the Rio Grande near Brownsville.
Ginn was the recipient of the 2001 and 2002 Fred White Jr. Research Fellowship in Texas History from the Texas State Historical Association. He is an adjunct professor of history at Austin Community College. McWhorter is the former executive director of the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission and has served as a military historian at the Texas Historical Commission.
“We are excited to bring in renowned scholars and subject-matter experts to share their research and experiences during this series,” said Sue Prudhomme, executive director for cultural affairs at Victoria College. “This fall, we’ll explore Comanche traditions, the Civil War and European colonization efforts in South Texas.” Nov. 14, the Stormont Lecture Series will continue with “Alonso de Leon’s Expeditions into Texas” at 5:30 p.m. at the Museum of the Coastal Bend. Lola Norris, associate professor of Spanish and translation at Texas A&M International University, will discuss her new translation of diaries documenting the search for La Salle’s French colony in Texas.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
For more information on the Museum of the Coastal Bend and its upcoming events, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org, email Museum@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2511.
