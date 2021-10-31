Museum to host Native American Heritage Tour on Nov. 11

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will celebrate Native American Heritage Month on Nov. 11 with a tour of museum exhibits focusing on indigenous Texas inhabitants.
The Native American Heritage Tour will begin at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
“This tour provides a glimpse into the daily lives of people who lived, even thrived, in this region for thousands of years,” said Heather Para, the museum’s exhibits and collections manager.
Participants of the tour will receive an exclusive sneak peek at artifacts pulled from the museum vault.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is at Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River St. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the museum is pay-what-you-want.
