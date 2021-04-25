The Museum of the Coastal Bend will host The Original Spring Artisans Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6.
Vendors from throughout the region will showcase their hand-crafted items at the free event, which is open to the public.
“This will be a great opportunity to find unique gift items for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduates,” said Sue Prudhomme, Victoria College’s executive director of cultural affairs. “Museum of the Coastal Bend members will also receive a 10 % discount with participating vendors.”
Following are some of the vendors scheduled to be at the event:
• Backyard Bird Nerd
• Crossroads Homemade Goodies
• Das Buehler Haus
•G. Van Dusen Wood Turned Pens
• Gulf Breeze Winery
• The Herb Cottage
• The Salty Selkie
• Santa Rosa Pottery
• Seditious Seraphim
• South Texas Pecans
• Victoria Preservation, Inc.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the museum. Social distancing will also be required.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus in Victoria, 2200 E. Red River St. Parking is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.