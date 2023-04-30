The Museum of the Coastal Bend will host the 16th Annual Spring Artisan Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Vendors from throughout the region will showcase their hand-crafted items at the free event, which is open to the public.
Guests will have the opportunity to shop for unique items by regional artisans and makers for spring gardening as well as gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduates. Museum of the Coastal Bend members will receive a 10% discount with participating vendors and in the museum store.
Following are some of the vendors at the event:
- Backyard Bird Nerd
- Amanda Nicole Chase
- Country Q’s
- Crossroads Homemade Goodies
- Dogs Love It
- Fryerworks
- G. Van Dusen Jr.
- Glass Creations
- The Glass Dude
- Gulf Breeze Winery
- The Herb Cottage
- JL Soaps
- Moonside Markets
- The Salty Selkie
- Santa Rosa Pottery
- Seditious Seraphim
- South Texas Pecans
- VC Academy of Lifelong Learning
- Weaver House Art
- Wood-N-Treasures
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus in Victoria, 2200 E. Red River St., at the corner of Red River and Ben Jordan streets. Parking is free.