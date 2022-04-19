Museum to host Spring Artisans Market on May 5

The Museum of the Coastal Bend will host the 15th Annual Spring Artisans Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 5.
Vendors from throughout the region will showcase their hand-crafted items at the free event, which is open to the public.
Guests will have the opportunity to shop for unique items by regional artisans and makers for spring gardening as well as gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduates. Museum of the Coastal Bend members will receive a 10% discount with participating vendors and in the museum store.
Following are some of the vendors scheduled for the event:
- ArTEASonal Herbal Blends: Jewelry and artisan tea shop
- Gerry S. Bernhard: Thrown and hand-built ceramics
- Felicia Boyd: Quilling and watercolor artworks
- Country Q’s: Soaps, lotions, candles, air fresheners and more
- Crossroads Homemade Goodies: Jams, jellies and preserves
- Das Buehler Haus: Fabric bags for wine and more
- G. Van Dusen: Fine pens
- Fred Ferriera: Turned wood bowls
- Fryer Works: Handmade pottery
- Glass Creations: Stained glass sun catchers and mosaics
- The Glass Dude: Glass jewelry
- Gulf Breeze Winery: Wine varietals and blends
- The Herb Cottage: Herbs, succulents and gardening gifts
- JL Soaps: Small-batch soaps, body and beard products
- The Salty Selkie Designs: Upcycled and beachy home décor
- Seditious Seraphim: Custom jewelry
- South Texas Pecans: Pecans, pecan oil and pecan treats
- T&L Blade Company: Handmade knives
- VC Academy of Lifelong Learning: Enrichment opportunities
- Wood-n-Treasures: Mesquite wood creations
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus in Victoria, 2200 E. Red River St., at the corner of Red River and Ben Jordan streets. Parking is free.
