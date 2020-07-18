Museum to unveil ‘Can You Dig It? Archaeology in the Coastal Bend’ exhibit at City Hall

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will unveil its “Can You Dig It? Archaeology in the Coastal Bend” exhibit at 8 a.m. Thursday at Victoria City Hall.
The exhibit will demonstrate the process of how artifacts are excavated and analyzed.
“The historical inhabitants left behind many clues about their lives hundreds of years ago,” said Heather Para, exhibits and collections manager for the museum. “This exhibit will explore the archaeological process that has unearthed more than 13,000 years of Texas history.”
Visitors to the exhibit will see how the Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics team methodically excavate artifacts and how the relics are processed in the museum’s Public Archaeology Lab on Victoria College’s Main Campus.
Visitors to the exhibit at City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St., are also encouraged to visit the museum and its Public Archaeology Lab. The Museum of the Coastal Bend is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, The Public Archaeology Lab is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend has resumed regular hours of operation in accordance with state guidelines and Victoria College protocols.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is located on Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria.
To become a Museum of the Coastal Bend member or to get information on the museum and upcoming events, call 361-582-2559 or visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.
