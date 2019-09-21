Victoria College’s 2019-20 Lyceum Lecture Series will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with journalist, historian and national security expert Garrett Graff speaking at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Graff is the author of “The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11.” He has also written for Esquire and the New York Times and has served as the editor of the Washingtonian and Politico magazines. Graff currently serves as the director of the Aspen Institute’s cybersecurity and technology program.
Graff has also authored “Dawn of the Code War: America’s Battle Against Russia, China and the Rising Global Cyber Threat” and “The Threat Matrix: The FBI at War in the Age of Global Terror.”
“We are excited to have Mr. Graff begin our new series, and we look forward to his presentation on a very timely and relevant subject,” said Robert Hodde, Victoria College Lyceum committee chair.
The series will continue at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center with Leroy Chiao, who has logged 229 hours in space and served as commander of the International Space Station.
Hungarian-American chess player Susan Polgár will speak at 12:30 p.m. March 2 at Victoria College’s Sports Center. Polgár made history in 1986 by becoming the first female to qualify for the Men’s World Chess Championship.
The series will conclude April 7 with Victoria College graduate Natasha Verma, who is the weekday morning anchor for NBC’s 9NEWS in Denver. After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin with degrees in broadcast journalism and biology/pre-med, Verma, daughter of Omesh and Shama Verma of Victoria, earned her master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University just a year later at the age of 18.
For more information on the Lyceum Lecture Series, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/Lyceum.
