Nixon-Smiley High School took first place in Victoria College’s 2022 Welding Rodeo on Nov. 4 at VC’s William Wood Building.
Nixon-Smiley won over 10 other teams competing in the event, which allows high school students to be creative with their welding skills. The teams were given five hours to create a sculpture with a “Creatures” theme.
Nixon-Smiley welding instructor Clarence Bahlmann said the Welding Rodeo is a highlight for his students each year. Members of Nixon-Smiley’s team were Preston Rice, Adrik Rodriguez, Jay Mendez and Miguel Valerio.
Other high schools competing in the event were Goliad, Yoakum, Hallettsville, Cuero, Yorktown, Sacred Heart, Victoria ISD, and Ganado.
Welding supplies for all teams competing in the event were donated by Matheson Gas.
Victoria College offers welding training, including a Welding Occupational Skills Award, a Basic Welding Certificate, and an Advanced Welding Certificate at the Main Campus in Victoria and three levels of Workforce and Continuing Education training in Gonzales.
For more information visit VictoriaCollege.edu/Welding or call 361-573-3291.