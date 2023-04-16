Fritz Boedeker and Victoria College go way back.
As a student at nearby Memorial High School (which closed in 2010), he completed dual-credit courses at VC before graduating from high school in 2003. Boedeker moved to Austin and enrolled at Austin Community College, but opted to leave school and enter the workforce.
Seven years later, he returned to VC before moving on to Texas A&M University-Kingsville to complete a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering in 2015.
“My dad installed electronics for the longest time, which really got me into electrical engineering,” he said. “I started working with him at a young age, networking computers and installing home theaters with surround sound.
“I was 25 years old when I went back to school. I was at Victoria College for two years. It most definitely prepared me well for what to expect at Texas A&M-Kingsville.”
Boedeker worked full time while attending VC. Although that made returning to school somewhat difficult, he recognized it would pay off in the end.
“I pretty much did general studies courses — math, physics, chemistry — at Victoria College,” he said. “They have an Instrumentation Program, so I took a couple of electronics classes to better prepare me, too.”
Boedeker, 37, is now in his seventh year as an instrument engineer for Formosa Plastics in Point Comfort.
“In electrical engineering, when you go through and get your bachelor’s degree, it’s really general and broad,” he said. “You can pretty much do anything once you get the degree. If you want to specialize in something like power systems, you can go back and get your master’s degree. But the bachelor’s degree definitely prepares you for the workforce, and you’re pretty much hire-able anywhere.”
While a student at VC, Boedeker showed tenacity that impressed Melanie Yosko, VC’s Department Chair of Mathematics & Engineering.
“As one of my math students, Fritz was persistent and never gave up,” she said. “He now has a successful career as an engineer, and he’s still working on his education. I’m very proud of his progress and knowing that VC played a part in his journey.”
In 2021, VC and Texas A&M-Kingsville entered into an educational partnership for engineering students to receive joint admission and reverse transfer opportunities.
“A lot of people transfer in from around the region, but we are definitely experiencing a shortage of engineers,” Boedeker said. “There are quite a few job listings and opportunities at Formosa.
“It’s been very rewarding as a career for me. It’s been a great experience.”
Boedeker believes that the partnership between the two institutions will help address the need for more engineers by laying a solid educational foundation for the field.
“I would definitely recommend Victoria College,” he said. “It’s also more affordable in the long run. Both Victoria College and Texas A&M-Kingsville were better options for me — especially going back to school late.”
Added Yosko: “In addition to the math and science courses Fritz took here, Victoria College now offers engineering courses. We have partnerships with multiple universities, one of which is Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“Students not only save money by staying close to home for the first two years of their education, they are now able to experience engineering coursework while enrolled at Victoria College.”
Boedeker is now plotting a return to college. He hopes to enroll in the Master of Business Administration Program at the University of Houston-Victoria.
“I am working on getting my professional engineering license,” he said. “I don’t think there are a lot of PEs around the Victoria area.”
Boedeker is proud of his accomplishments as a student and an electrical engineering professional. He hopes plenty of future colleagues will walk the same higher education route that he took.
“Victoria College will definitely make or break you,” he said. “Getting started with my basics there definitely helped me out tremendously.”
