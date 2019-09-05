The Victoria College Pirates men’s basketball team will host 14 games at VC’s Sports Center in the 2019-20 season, beginning Nov. 6 with an exhibition contest against North American University.
The Pirates joined the National Junior College Athletic Association and will compete in Region XIV. VC will make its conference opener at home on Nov. 23 against Bossier Parish (La.) Community College.
“We will jump into conference play very quickly,” said Pirates head coach Jesse Ortega. “We are excited about our home schedule. We will have some of the top teams in the country coming to the Sports Center.”
Following is the Pirates’ 2019-20 schedule:
- Nov. 6 – North American University, 5 p.m.
- Nov. 15 – vs. Ranger College (Carthage), TBD
- Nov. 16 – vs. Weatherford College (Carthage), TBD
- Nov. 20 – Ranger College, 5 p.m.
- Nov. 23 – Bossier Parish Community College, TBD
- Dec. 3 – at Ranger College, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 4 – at Panola College, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 7 – Trinity Valley Community College, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 3 – at Kilgore College, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 6 – Paris Junior College, 6 p.m.
- Jan. 8 – at Navarro College, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 11 – Tyler Junior College, 2 p.m.
- Jan. 15 – at Angelina College, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 18 – Lamar State College, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 22 – at Lee College, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 25 – Jacksonville College, 2 p.m.
- Jan. 29 – at Blinn College, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 1 – Coastal Bend College, 2 p.m.
- Feb. 5 – Lone Star College – CyFair, 6 p.m.
- Feb. 8 – at Lamar State College, 2 p.m.
- Feb. 12 – Angelina College, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 15 – Lee College, 2 p.m.
- Feb. 18 – at Jacksonville College, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 22 – Blinn College, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 26 – at Coastal Bend College, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 29 – North American University, 4 p.m.
For more information on Victoria College Athletics, visit VCPirates.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.