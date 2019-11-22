What started as an improv-style group turned into the Playwriting Association at the University of Houston-Victoria.
UHV English senior Danielle Charles, 19, started the group last school year and has watched it grow during that time.
“We wanted to get student-writers' work produced by student actors and directors," Charles said.
Many writers don’t get published and their work goes unseen, Charles explained. Through the organization, their pieces of work are expanded and produced for the public to see.
The Playwriting Association is one of 42 student organizations on campus, and it is the only one that includes theater performances.
The group presented its first public performance in late October at the Walker auditorium. The play was called “A Spooky in my Woods,” and it was a satirical play on horror films.
Charles is the president of the club and said it is stressful. She said when the group is producing a show, it’s chaotic.
“You need permission for everything,” she said.
The club meets every Monday evening to work through a play, but those meetings become more frequent with a show on the horizon. The students go through dry runs of the scenes to smooth them out, Charles explained.
“It’s helpful to collaborate when writing,” Charles said.
UHV art and design sophomore Autumn Taylor, 20, presented a few scenes of her play to the group Nov. 11. She assigned roles to her peers and watched them unfold before her. She took notes on her printed copy for future edits and rewrites.
Anthony Madrid, one of the faculty advisers for the Playwriting Association, smiled and laughed as the students performed.
"Good. Good," he said.
He made notes between lines as the students moved forward through the dialogue.
The group applauded after finishing the scenes and Taylor explained the different endings she had in mind.
“I’m still trying to figure it out,” she said.
Taylor said she joined the organization at the suggestion of her professor.
“She pushed me to keep writing,” Taylor explained. “She pushed me to explore.”
Taylor does her creative exploration through the club and joined last fall, when the organization first started.
She’s learned to keep writing and push past obstacles because of the collaboration.
“People here are open minded about everything,” she said. “This is the place for people who want to write.”
Taylor’s work was inspired by a scene in the Netflix movie, “The Originals.” Taylor’s play follows a royal family and the measures they take to get the crown.
UHV English junior Oscar “Fern” Euceda played "Ayton," the queen’s son, in the Nov. 11 run of the play.
He is the organization’s vice president and joined because he wants to be a screenwriter one day.
“This helps build that experience,” he said.
Euceda was one of the directors and actors in the “A Spooky in my Woods” showing. He said it was a great experience, and he looks forward to the next show.
The group is feeling out plays and selecting one to showcase in the spring semester, Charles said.
