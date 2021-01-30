‘Public Archaeology Lab’ begins Feb. 9 at VC’s Museum of the Coastal Bend

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will offer livestream access to the public to view the archaeological process in action on the second Tuesday of each month beginning on Feb. 9.
The Public Archaeology Lab will allow the public to interact in real-time with the museum’s lab crew. Livestream access will be available at MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.
“This is a great opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s archaeology lab and learn how some of the artifacts ae processed,” said Heather Para, Museum of the Coastal Bend exhibits and collections manager.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is located on Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
For more information on this event and others at the museum, call (361) 582-2511.
