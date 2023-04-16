Beginning Monday, new and returning students can enroll in Victoria College’s traditional classes – those that lead to a degree, certificate, or university transfer – for the summer interim, summer I and summer II sessions as well as for the fall 2023 semester.
Payment plans are available for students enrolling in the summer or fall semesters. Students can also apply for financial aid and scholarships.
Information on classes offered, registration dates, times, and payments can be viewed at VictoriaColllege.edu/ClassSchedule.
Eligible students can register online via the Pirate Portal any time registration is open. Students can also schedule an in-person or virtual meeting with an advisor by visiting VictoriaCollege.edu/Advising.
Additionally, Victoria College has simplified the process for students who attend another institution and who wish to enroll in summer classes while home for the summer. Most admissions requirements are satisfied through partnership between the student’s home institution and Victoria College.
Beginning the week of May 15, VC offices will be closed on Fridays as well as on May 29 (Memorial Day), June 19 (Juneteenth), and July 4 (Independence Day).
For more information, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ClassSchedule or call Victoria College at 361-573-3291.