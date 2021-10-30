Registration for Victoria College’s traditional Spring 2022 classes — those that lead to a degree, certificate or university transfer — will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Monday and run through noon on Jan. 13.
Eligible students can register online via the Pirate Portal or by scheduling an appointment with an advisor. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting VictoriaCollege.edu/Advising. Advising sessions can take place in person or remotely, but appointments are required.
Advisors at the Main Campus are available for appointments from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Advisors at the VC Gonzales Center are available for appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Payment plans are available, with 25% due by noon on Nov. 19 for students who enroll during the first registration period; 25% due by noon on Dec. 17 for students who enroll during the second registration period; or 50% due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 for students who enroll during the third registration period. Students can also apply for financial aid and scholarships.
Administrative offices for Victoria College will be closed Nov. 21-27 for Fall Break, Dec. 19-31 for Winter Break, and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
For more details on registration and to search course offerings, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ClassSchedule or call VC’s Communication Center at 361-573-3291.
