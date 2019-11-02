Registration for Victoria College’s traditional Spring 2020 classes – those that lead to a degree, certificate or university transfer – will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, and run through 5 p.m. Jan. 9.
Eligible students can register online via the Pirate Portal. Visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ClassSchedule to view the registration and payments flyer for dates and times registration is available.
VC advisors can assist students with registration at the Main Campus from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Advisers at the VC Gonzales Center will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Payment plans are available, with 25% due by noon Nov. 22 for students who enroll during the first registration period; 25% due by noon Dec. 13 for students who enroll during the second registration period; or 50% due by 5 p.m. Jan. 9 for students who enroll during the third registration period. Students can also apply for financial aid and scholarships.
For more details on registration and payments, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ClassSchedule or call VC’s Call Center at 361-573-3291.
Administrative offices for Victoria College will be closed Nov. 23-30 for fall break and Dec. 14 to Jan. 1 for the winter break.
