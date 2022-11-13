Registration for Victoria College’s traditional spring 2023 classes – those that lead to a degree, certificate or university transfer – is now underway and will run through 5 p.m. Jan. 12.
Eligible students can register online via the Pirate Portal or by scheduling an appointment with an advisor. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting VictoriaCollege.edu/Advising.
Payment plans are available, with 25% due by noon Nov. 18 for students who enroll through Nov. 18; 25% due by noon on Dec. 16 for students who enroll Nov. 18-Dec. 16; or 50% due by 5 p.m. Jan. 12 for students who enroll Dec. 16-Jan. 12.
Students can also apply for financial aid and scholarships.
Administrative offices for Victoria College will be closed Nov. 20-26 for fall break and Dec. 18-Jan. 1 for winter break.
For more details on registration and to search course offerings, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ClassSchedule or call 361-573-3291.