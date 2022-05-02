Students can now enroll in Victoria College’s traditional classes — those that lead to a degree, certificate or university transfer — for the Interim, Summer I and Summer II sessions as well as the Fall 2022 semester.
Registration for each session continues as follows:
- Interim Session – registration continues through noon on May 12; classes are scheduled May 16-31.
- Summer I Session – registration continues through noon on May 26; five-week classes are scheduled June 1-30 and eight-week classes are scheduled June 1-July 22.
- Summer II Session – registration continues through noon on June 30; classes are scheduled July 6-Aug. 4.
- Fall Semester – registration continues through 5 p.m. on Aug. 18; four-week, eight-week and 16-week classes are scheduled Aug. 22-Dec. 15, with varying start and end dates.
Payment plans are available for students enrolling in the summer or fall semesters. Students can also apply for financial aid and scholarships.
Information on classes offered, registration dates, times and payments can be viewed at VictoriaColllege.edu/ClassSchedule.
Eligible students can register online via the Pirate Portal any time registration is open. Students can also schedule an in-person or virtual meeting with an advisor by visiting VictoriaCollege.edu/Advising.
Additionally, Victoria College has simplified the process for students who attend another institution and who wish to enroll in summer classes while home for the summer. Most admissions requirements are satisfied through partnership between the student’s home institution and Victoria College.
Beginning the week of May 16, VC offices will be closed on Fridays as well as on May 30 (Memorial Day) and July 4 (Independence Day).
For more information, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ClassSchedule or call VC’s Communication Center at 361-573-3291.
