Victoria College’s 2023-24 Lyceum Lecture Series will kick off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with Joel Salatin speaking about his regenerative farming techniques and food philosophy, which have drawn equal amounts of fans and detractors.
Salatin and his family own Polyface Farm in Swoope, Virginia. Featured in the New York Times bestseller “Omnivore’s Dilemma” and award-winning documentary “Food Inc.,” the farm services more than 5,000 families, 50 restaurants, 10 retail outlets, and a farmers’ market with salad bar beef, “pigaerator” pork, pastured poultry, and forestry products.
Salatin has authored 12 books, serves as the editor of The Stockman Grass Farmer, and writes columns for Plain Values magazine, Homestead Living magazine, and the e-magazine Manward. He also hosts the BEYOND LABELS podcast along with Dr. Sina McCullough after their book of the same name, and he is a frequent guest on radio programs and podcasts targeting preppers, homesteaders, and foodies.
Lecture attendees can expect a high-energy presentation by the self-described “Christian libertarian environmentalist capitalist lunatic farmer.”
The event is free and open to the public.
The Welder Center is located at 214 N. Main St. in downtown Victoria.
For more information, call 361-573-3291.