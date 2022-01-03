The following area students received degrees during the 2021 fall semester at Sam Houston State University.
Bay City: John Armatta, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science; Brittney Flores, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice and Political Science, cum laude; Nicholas Harris, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, cum laude; Nicholas Simons, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Delorian Stredic, Bachelor of Science, Education, cum laude
Cost: Kelsey Feuerbacher, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Cuero: Kelly Stock, Bachelor of Science, Education, cum laude
Danevang: Hannah Tupa, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communications
East Bernard: Kortlan Faulk, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Agriculture; Danielle Vacek, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business; Lakursha Vykukal, Master of Library Science, Library Science
Gonzales: Kendra Cavit, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Inez: Carson Berger, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
Markham: Tyler Korff, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theater
Victoria: Eric Callaway, Bachelor of Science, Elec/Computer Engineering Tech; Jason Drane, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Brayden Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Austin Kainer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech; Ashley Miska, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Animation; Emilee Robinson, Master of Education, Instructional Leadership
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.