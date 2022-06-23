The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester.
Bay City: Jaden Jaramillo, Aubry Miller, Brittany Miller, Brock Williams-Rodriguez
Beeville: Monica Gaona
Boling: Hailey Davis, Kodi James, Samantha Pospisil, Dominique Rodriguez, Korbyn Rolf
Cuero: Regan Dunn
East Bernard: William Bohacek, Melissa Fajkus, Jared Fuechec, Rachel Kulcak, Paige Nixon, Sarah Pirtle, Amanda Rincon - Morales, Andrea Rincon Morales
Edna: Daniel Gonzales, Haley Keith
El Campo: Mckenzie Easter, Dierra George, Steven Gonzalez, Emanuel Hernandez, Celeste Herrera, Cristal Jaramillo, Rachel Pustejovsky, Daniela Vazquez, Taylor Watz
Falls City: Lauren Lyssy
Francitas: Kathleen Akin
Ganado: Madison Rosalez
Goliad: Lindsey Jacobs
Gonzales: Katelyn Ostby
Harwood: Tiffany Guerra
Inez: Lacy Schulz, Katelyn Tumlinson
Lane City: Nancy Pereyra
Palacios: Ashlyn Perez, Paytyn Saha
Port Lavaca: Mason Boudreaux, Kimberly Juarez, Bethany Mcfarland, Steven Spears
Van Vleck: Cullen Cashion, Julia Landry
Victoria: Jaylynn Flores, Ava Galarza, Elliett Hanes, Blair Jacobusse, Mary Konarik, Taylor Laux, Nathan Oliver, Katelyn Perez, Ansliee Stehling
Wharton: Herlinda Bernal, Richard Heffner, Evan Stavena, Nadia Tabares
Woodsboro: Holley Nelson
Yorktown: Stephanie Buesing, Jayden Webb
