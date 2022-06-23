The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester.

Bay City: Jaden Jaramillo, Aubry Miller, Brittany Miller, Brock Williams-Rodriguez

Beeville: Monica Gaona

Boling: Hailey Davis, Kodi James, Samantha Pospisil, Dominique Rodriguez, Korbyn Rolf

Cuero: Regan Dunn

East Bernard: William Bohacek, Melissa Fajkus, Jared Fuechec, Rachel Kulcak, Paige Nixon, Sarah Pirtle, Amanda Rincon - Morales, Andrea Rincon Morales

Edna: Daniel Gonzales, Haley Keith

El Campo: Mckenzie Easter, Dierra George, Steven Gonzalez, Emanuel Hernandez, Celeste Herrera, Cristal Jaramillo, Rachel Pustejovsky, Daniela Vazquez, Taylor Watz

Falls City: Lauren Lyssy

Francitas: Kathleen Akin

Ganado: Madison Rosalez

Goliad: Lindsey Jacobs

Gonzales: Katelyn Ostby

Harwood: Tiffany Guerra

Inez: Lacy Schulz, Katelyn Tumlinson

Lane City: Nancy Pereyra

Palacios: Ashlyn Perez, Paytyn Saha

Port Lavaca: Mason Boudreaux, Kimberly Juarez, Bethany Mcfarland, Steven Spears

Van Vleck: Cullen Cashion, Julia Landry

Victoria: Jaylynn Flores, Ava Galarza, Elliett Hanes, Blair Jacobusse, Mary Konarik, Taylor Laux, Nathan Oliver, Katelyn Perez, Ansliee Stehling

Wharton: Herlinda Bernal, Richard Heffner, Evan Stavena, Nadia Tabares

Woodsboro: Holley Nelson

Yorktown: Stephanie Buesing, Jayden Webb

