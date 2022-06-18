The following area students received degrees during the 2022 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.
Bay City: Brittany Miller, Bachelor of Arts, English; Katie Murray, Master of Library Science, Library Science
Boling: Kodi James, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre
East Bernard: Melissa Fajkus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, magna cum laude; Jared Fuechec, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech; Mackensi Muzik, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, magna cum laude; Amanda Rincon-Morales, Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity, summa cum laude
Edna: Daniel Gonzales III, Bachelor of Science, Biology
El Campo: Celeste Herrera, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting; Aubree Matthews, Bachelor of Arts, Victim Studies, cum laude; Charles Powers, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Rachel Pustejovsky, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, magna cum laude; Stephaine Warzecha, Bachelor of Arts, Biology
Goliad: Lindsey Jacobs, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Melanie Jones, Master of Science, Victim Services Management
Harwood: Tiffany Guerra, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, cum laude
Karnes City: Serenity Alaniz, Bachelor of Science, Education, magna cum laude
Louise: Tyler Collins, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Midfield: Laura Palomares, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Port Lavaca: Mason Boudreaux, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
Rockport: Megan Lauterbach, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, cum laude
Van Vleck: Cullen Cashion, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Julia Landry, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication, magna cum laude
Victoria: Nathan Oliver, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy; Taylor Orsak, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre; Katelyn Perez, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance, magna cum laude; Ansliee Stehling, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, magna cum laude; Harrison Yancey, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Wharton: Cooper Hawk, Bachelor of Music, Music, magna cum laude
Woodsboro: Holley Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
