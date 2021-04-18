Current Victoria College students who plan to transfer to Texas A&M University-College Station or The University of Texas at Austin for the fall 2021 semester can apply for a 2021-22 VC Student Transfer Endowment Scholarship.
“This is an excellent opportunity for VC students who will be transferring to these respected universities to receive financial assistance,” said Susan Prukop, VC Foundation development director. “The VC Student Transfer Endowment Scholarship was established to provide financial support for students who begin their higher education at Victoria College, securing a strong academic foundation before transferring to these universities.”
The VC Student Transfer Endowment Scholarship was established in November 2000 with initial funding provided by the M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Foundation. Over $125,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
Four $3,500 scholarships will be awarded to current Victoria College students who have been accepted to either Texas A&M University-College Station or The University of Texas at Austin for this fall semester. Applicants must be current Victoria College students and have earned a minimum of 24 semester hours from VC by the end of the spring 2021 semester to be eligible.
The deadline to apply is April 29.
For more information or to apply, visit www.VictoriaCollege.edu/Scholarships or contact Prukop at 361-582-2419 or Susan.Prukop@VictoriaCollege.edu.
