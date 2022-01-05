Schreiner University has announced its fall 2021 graduates. Fifty-one students graduated from Schreiner University and received their degrees during this term.
Schreiner University is an independent, coeducational liberal arts university related by choice and by covenant to the Presbyterian Church. For more information, visit Schreiner’s website at www.schreiner.edu or call the Office of Admission at 830-792-7217.
Victoria: Pilar Flores, Bachelor of Science in biology
Yorktown: Kaylee Dueser, Bachelor of Business of administration in finance
