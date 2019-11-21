The search for the new Victoria College president is underway.
The Victoria College Board of Trustees selected the Association of Community College Trustees to assist in the search, according to a Victoria College announcement. The group will assist with recruiting candidates, work with the search committee and offer other support as needed.
Victoria College President David Hinds announced his retirement in September and will stay in his role until the next school year. He has served as president since August 2015.
Dec. 2 the college looks to community and employee input on developing a presidential profile during a public forum in meeting rooms A-D. The forum is broken into sections: Faculty and staff 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m., students 12:30-1:30 p.m. and community members 5:30-6:30 p.m.
People are encouraged to attend any forum they can, according to the announcement.
The forums are designed for the public to narrow down the future president’s qualifications, characteristics and qualities.
Board members will interview final candidates, all of whom will participate in an open forum at the college, according to the announcement.
The final candidates are anticipated to visit the college in April or May.
