Brooke Reaves, 21, headed across the pond Tuesday to attend the University of Oxford on a full scholarship.
Reaves, who was the valedictorian of the 2017 class at St. Joseph High School, graduated from the University of Texas in May.
At Oxford, Reaves will get her master’s degree in economics through a one-year program. She is attending through a full tuition scholarship she received from the Rotary International organization, Reaves said.
She learned of the scholarship through a UT alumni. After a few interviews, she received the scholarship contingent on her acceptance to an international university.
“The scholarship only applies to international schools,” Reaves said.
Reaves decided to attend Oxford because it has a “really good economics program, she said.
She also considered attending the University of Cambridge, but opted to study economics at Oxford. Both universities are located in England.
“The faculty are really interesting and doing exactly the work I want to do after I graduate,” she said.
The program she will specifically study is economic development, Reaves said.
“There are so many problems that can be solved with this generation if we try hard enough,” she said. “I think going to Oxford will give me a mindset to solve these problems and make people’s lives better.”
