Stormont Lecture features new archaeological finds concerning Texas’ prehistoric people

The Spring 2020 John W. Stormont Lecture Series will feature “Burnt Clay: Insights into Texas’ Prehistoric People” at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend.
The event is free and open to the public.
Geoarchaeologist Charles Frederick will discuss archaeological investigations of burnt clay, one of the more common prehistoric artifacts found along the Texas coast.
“Recent archaeological investigations have led to new thoughts about the lives of people in Prehistoric Texas,” said Sue Prudhomme, Victoria College executive director of cultural affairs.
“Dr. Frederick will discuss finds that indicate the use of prehistoric earth ovens. He will also tell us about prehistoric human remains from an individual shot with an arrow, who was found in an unusual structure for the time.”
The lecture will be followed by a reception for lecture attendees and participants in the Texas Archaeological Society’s Geoarchaeology Academy. The academy begins on Saturday at Victoria College.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
For more information about the Museum of the Coastal Bend and its upcoming events, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org, email Museum@ VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2511.
