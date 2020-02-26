Stormont Lecture Series celebrates 25th anniversary of ‘LaBelle Project’

Archaeologists excavate the shipwreck of La Belle from the floor of Matagorda Bay.

 Photo contributed by Victoria College

The Spring 2020 John W. Stormont Lecture Series will conclude at 2:30 p.m. March 7 with a 25-year anniversary celebration of the LaBelle Project at Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend.

The archaeological investigations of the shipwreck and the French colony, Fort St. Louis, are one of the factors that led to the founding of the Museum of the Coastal Bend.

Professional archaeologist James Bruseth will present discoveries, excavations, investigations and publications that resulted from the discovery of the shipwreck and the French colonial site.

“The discovery of the Belle shipwreck in Matagorda Bay 25 years ago spurred an increase in scholarship about European colonization attempts of what is now the United States,” said Sue Prudhomme, executive director of cultural affairs for Victoria College. “Dr. Bruseth’s program will summarize our body of knowledge about this exciting time in American history, and it’s only fitting that the program is the keynote presentation for the museum’s inaugural Victoria TX Book Festival.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.