Stormont Lecture Series celebrates 25th anniversary of ‘LaBelle Project’

The Spring 2020 John W. Stormont Lecture Series will conclude at 2:30 p.m. March 7 with a 25-year anniversary celebration of the LaBelle Project at Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend.
The archaeological investigations of the shipwreck and the French colony, Fort St. Louis, are one of the factors that led to the founding of the Museum of the Coastal Bend.
Professional archaeologist James Bruseth will present discoveries, excavations, investigations and publications that resulted from the discovery of the shipwreck and the French colonial site.
“The discovery of the Belle shipwreck in Matagorda Bay 25 years ago spurred an increase in scholarship about European colonization attempts of what is now the United States,” said Sue Prudhomme, executive director of cultural affairs for Victoria College. “Dr. Bruseth’s program will summarize our body of knowledge about this exciting time in American history, and it’s only fitting that the program is the keynote presentation for the museum’s inaugural Victoria TX Book Festival.”
