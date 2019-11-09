Stormont Lecture Series continues Nov. 14 with ‘Alonso de Leon’s Expeditions into Texas’

Victoria College’s John W. Stormont Lecture Series will continue at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with “Alonso de Leon’s Expeditions into Texas” at the Museum of the Coastal Bend.
Lola Orellano Norris, associate professor of Spanish and translation at Texas A&M International University, will present the lecture. Norris has identified 16 manuscript copies of de Leon’s expedition diaries. She will offer a fresh interpretation, correcting mistranslations that have persisted in historical texts for more than a century. Norris’ book, “General Alonso de Leon’s Expeditions into Texas, 1686-1690,” is available for purchase in the museum store. A book signing will be held immediately after the lecture.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is located on Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
For more information on the Museum of the Coastal Bend and its upcoming events, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org, email Museum@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.