Students expand visual arts talents at VC

Victoria College freshman Thalia Tirador has already experienced the benefits of her artistic talent.
Last year as a senior at Victoria West High School, Tirador’s drawing titled “Thundering Herd” earned her $23,000 at the Houston Livestock Show auction along with a $1,500 scholarship.
Tirador’s “Thundering Herd” was among the works on display during the recent Victoria College Fall Student Art Exhibition at VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.
“Normally, livestock is very traditional with color, but I wanted it to stand out and do my own style,” Tirador said of the ink drawing. “There’s a little bit of prisma in the shading. I added some bubbles and a little bit of paint to give it texture in the background. I was really proud that I made it that far in auction with my art style.”
Tirador took Victoria College’s Design I course during the fall semester.
Leah Ruiz, a ceramics student, and Kamaryn Hernandez, a Drawing I student, also had work displayed at the exhibit.
Ruiz’s “Gemz” was created during one class.
“The inspiration came from a cut gem. It’s an elongated octagon,” Ruiz said. “I really liked the shape. I used to work in a jewelry store, so I just conveyed that into this piece.”
Ruiz said she was relieved and pleasantly surprised when her art piece was removed from the kiln.
“I was very happy because the cracking in the front is a little unique in its own way,” Ruiz said. “I wasn’t expecting that. It turned out really beautiful and different.”
Hernandez’s charcoal drawing “Flower Study” was an assignment given to her by Art Instructor Jason Valdez.
“I took art classes in high school, but we didn’t work with charcoal that much,” Hernandez said. “There are great teachers here. Mr. Valdez has been a good inspiration with his support. The class helps me relax from my more-stressful classes.”
Victoria College will be offering the following studio classes in the spring semester:
- Drawing I – Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:15-2:55 p.m.
- Drawing II – Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:15-2:55 p.m.
- Painting I – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:25 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
- Design II – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:15-2:55 p.m.
For more information on Victoria College’s visual arts offerings, call 361-573-3291 or email Jason.Valdez@VictoriaCollege.edu.
