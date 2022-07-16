Fourteen students graduated from Victoria College’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program at the end of the spring 2022 semester.
The graduates were Jonathan Baines, Hillary Cisneros, Brittany Franz, Elizabeth Garza-Romero, Sonya Gomez, Lauren Lightfoot, Clay Mitte and Cynthia Sanchez, all of Victoria; Ashley Goetz, of Georgetown; Timothy Castillo, of McQueeney; Anita Sandoval Vacek, of Palacios; and Marinda Navarro, of Port Lavaca.
Franz was given the Academic Award, and Sanchez was given the Leadership Award. Navarro and Lightfoot were named recipients of the Most Inspirational Award.
VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program leads to a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. Successful completion of the program enables graduates to take the National Physical Therapist Assistant Licensing Examination.
For more information on Victoria College’s Physical Therapy Assistant Program, call 361-582-3346 or email Laura.Crandall@VictoriaCollege.edu.
