Twenty-seven students were recently inducted into Victoria College’s Zeta Gamma Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
Students must have a 3.5 GPA to be eligible for induction and maintain a 3.1 or higher after induction.
“We were so excited this year to host an in-person ceremony on campus,” said Lisa DeVries, Victoria College Phi Theta Kappa Zeta Gamma Chapter advisor. “Because of the pandemic, we’ve held the ceremony virtually for the past few semesters, and they just aren’t the same as being able to meet and congratulate students face-to-face, to see them celebrate with their families and friends. We’re so proud of our new inductees and happy to once again provide a space in which to celebrate their academic achievement.”
Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 to recognize and encourage academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.
Following is a list of the 27 inductees by their cities of residence:
Corpus Christi:
- Jessica Partida
Cuero:
- Margaret Ramirez
Edna:
- Connor Griffith
Goliad:
- Sydney Reyes
Gonzales:
- Ramona Reyna
Hallettsville:
- Candice Hoch
Inez:
- Kate Peters
Lolita:
- Samantha Brumley, Tanner Woodring
Louise:
- Riley Jones
Point Comfort:
- Samara Pacheco
Port Lavaca:
- Kristen Whitt
Shiner:
- Jake Yackel
Victoria:
- Morgan Almeida, Colton Berger, Madelyn Bishop, Jamila Ezzi, Jeremy Jenkins, Ayanna Moten, Tina Page, Tavi Schaller, Abigail Schley, Theresa Sommers, Samantha Valdez, Emilie Welvaert
Yoakum:
- Tyler Havel
- Yorktown: Caleb Lemke
