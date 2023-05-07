Twenty-seven students were recently inducted into Victoria College’s Zeta Gamma Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
Students must have a 3.5 GPA to be eligible for induction and maintain a 3.1 or higher after induction.
Phi Theta Kappa recognizes academic achievement of two-year college students and provides opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.
Following are the 27 inductees by their cities of residence.
- Austwell - Jaxxon Jones
- Cuero - Abrie North
- Harwood - Fantasy Morgan
- Inez - Rachel Lange, Vanessa Lange
- Port Lavaca - Soe Paw
- Refugio - Javier Ontiveros Jr.
- Seadrift - Jayda Nguyen
- Shiner - Ashlyn Pesek
- Victoria - Logan Cooper, Ty Foeh, Ricardo Gonzalez, Wesley Hartsfield, Abby Heibel, Shannon Hill, Katherine Kopecky, Kate Letsinger, Ying Liang, Carson Patterson, Kylie Rodgers, Kyra Smith, Hailey Turner, Abigail Villanueva, Michael Wise, Sydney Yusko
- Yoakum - Ashley Adami, Miekala Jones