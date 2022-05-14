Fourteen students were recently inducted into Victoria College’s Zeta Gamma Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
Students must have a 3.5 GPA to be eligible for induction and maintain a 3.1 or higher after induction.
Phi Theta Kappa recognizes academic achievement of two-year college students and provides opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.
Following were inducted:
Bloomington:
- Viviana Gomez, Cynthia Resendez
Cuero:
- Jacob Keith
Edna:
- Jasmine Baez
El Campo:
- Meredith Gwosdz
Ganado:
- Julio Ramos
Port Lavaca:
- Cesar Blanco
Victoria:
- Manas Agrawal, Dustin Boniface, Stephanie Cantu, Elijah Countryman, Kaleb DeLeon, Kyle Lemke, Nathan Lopez, Chance Losing, Christal Martinez, Brian Miska, Berenice Silva
Wharton: Vicente Avalos
