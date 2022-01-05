Nearly 257 Bethany College students have earned semester honors for their academic performance during the fall 2021 semester and have been named to the honor roll.
To qualify for the academic honor, students must be enrolled full-time and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 and above. Ninety-five students earned a GPA of 4.0.
Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning and service.
At Bethany, students join a community of dedicated educators and caring mentors who walk alongside them as they discover, explore and navigate the path to their purpose. Bethany College is on the web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kans., the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.
Edna: Allison L Rosa, Business/Economics
