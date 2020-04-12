In its December 2019 progress report, the Texas Success Center recognized Victoria College for its efforts in implementing the Texas Pathways model.
Victoria College is one of 49 community colleges across the state participating in Texas Pathways, which was created in October 2017 to help guide students through a coherent program of study that leads to further education or to a career with labor market value. Texas Pathways’ goal is to accelerate completion and reduce the cost of students receiving education and training at community colleges and four-year universities.
“Victoria College is making strong progress on the challenging work of mapping programs, getting students on pathways, supporting students as they complete their program, and ensuring students actively engage in a high-quality learning experience,” said Kristi Short, Texas Success Center director. “Victoria College is a standout in the state for its work on aligning math courses to programs of study, assessing students’ skills across programs, and using results of those assessments to improve teaching and learning.”
Every 18 months, community colleges self-assess their adoption of guided pathways essential practices on the Scale of Adoption Assessment developed by the Community College Research Center housed at Teachers College at Columbia University. Researchers from the Texas Success Center conduct interviews with representatives from each college to learn more about their answers on the Scale of Adoption Assessment and to calibrate those responses.
The Texas Success Center noted in the report that the Victoria College Foundation collaborated with the Victoria ISD Foundation to offer scholarships to reduce the cost of a student’s first dual-credit class from $150 to $50. The collaboration increased the number of underrepresented students enrolled in dual-credit classes.
Victoria College was commended in the report for requiring first-time-in-college students and entering students with less than 13 credit hours to complete the Learning Frameworks course that includes a module for career exploration and a session with an advisor to create a plan for completion.
VC was also recognized in the report for working with the University of Houston-Victoria on transfer maps starting with the top transfer majors as well as for embedding tutors or supplemental instruction in gateway courses.
Victoria College’s Students Accelerating through Integrated Learning (SAIL) program, an Adult Education and Literacy program, was lauded for its “contextualized career-oriented coursework and career navigators who assist students during the transition to college coursework.”
“We have been dedicated to the implementation of the pathways framework for a little over three years now,” said VC President David Hinds. “I’m so proud of everyone at the college taking a hard look at processes and supports to see where we can make improvements in how students connect with us, choose a program of study, persist and transition to the workplace or four-year university.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.