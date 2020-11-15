Theatrical costumes on display at Welder Center’s ‘From Rags to Royalty’ exhibit

An exhibit of theatrical costumes from performances over the past three decades is on display through Dec. 4 in the lobby of Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
“From Rags to Royalty: The Fabric of Theatre in Victoria” will showcase costumes used in performances by Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department and Theatre Victoria dating back to the mid-1990s.
“We wanted to do something unique that celebrated a specific aspect of local history,” said Patrick McLaughlin, production services manager for the Welder Center. “With the help of longtime Victoria College Choral Director Marylynn Fletcher, as well as staff and volunteers from Theatre Victoria, pieces from both VC and Theatre Victoria productions are represented.”
The style of costumes range from mid-century baseball uniforms to renaissance-era pieces.
“Not only do the costumes represent a short history of theater in Victoria, they also celebrate the skilled artists and designers who created them.”
Guests to the Welder Center can visit the exhibit from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday until Dec. 4. Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests to all Victoria College facilities are required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening. Social distancing is also required.
For more information on the exhibit or other events at the Welder Center, visit WelderCenter.org.
