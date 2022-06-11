Three former VC faculty members named ‘professor emeritus’

Victoria College’s Board of Trustees recently honored three longtime faculty members with the title of professor emeritus. Chris Kallus, Mary Mayes and Marty Stockbauer retired at the end of the spring semester and were recognized at VC’s Commencement Ceremonies on May 14.
Kallus taught at Victoria College for 40 years and served as the Respiratory Care Program Chair.
Mayes taught kinesiology classes at VC for 26 years and also served as the Health & Wellness Coordinator.
Stockbauer taught computer, networking and literacy courses at VC for 36 years. She most recently served as the Department Chair of Business & Computer Programs and was named the 2022 recipient of VC’s Distinguished Teaching Award.
“With their combined 102 years of service to Victoria College, it’s an understatement to say that these three faculty members have had a major impact on Victoria College as well as our students and alumni,” said Cindy Buchholz, VC’s Executive Vice President-Chief Academic Officer. “We appreciate them sharing their knowledge with our students throughout the years, and we congratulate them on their retirement.”
Victoria College established the Professor Emeritus Program in 2011 to recognize retiring VC professors who have served as a full-time faculty member for at least 15 years and have made significant contributions to the college’s educational mission and goals.
