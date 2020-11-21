Three trustees were administered the oath of office Monday during a regular meeting of Victoria College’s Board of Trustees at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Josie Rivera (District 1), Bland Proctor (District 3) and Dr. Daniel Cano (District 7) will each serve two-year terms. Ron Walker (District 5) will be sworn in at a later date.
Rivera and Proctor are incumbent board members. Cano previously served District 5 before a change of residence and will now serve District 7.
“On behalf of Victoria College, we are delighted to have the continued leadership of Mr. V. Bland Proctor, Dr. Josie Rivera, Mr. Ron Walker and Dr. Daniel Cano as Board Trustees,” said VC President Jennifer Kent. “These individuals, along with Ms. Catherine McHaney, Mr. Luis Guerra, and Mr. John Zacek, exemplify the mission and vision of Victoria College.”
Matt Wiley, Victoria College’s director of institutional effectiveness, research and assessment, shared VC’s 2019-20 End-of-Year Report at the board meeting. The report included the hiring of Kent as VC’s sixth president in August and highlighted how VC adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering flexible, safe learning options for students.
The report also featured Victoria College earning recognition as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For,” the Victoria College Foundation providing over $1 million in support for student scholarships and expansion of the Museum of the Coastal Bend.
“Despite a pandemic, Victoria College made sure our students continued to learn safely,” Wiley said. “Our students set new records for Texas Core achievement, and Victoria College earned a ‘clean bill of health’ from our accrediting commission, SACSCOC. We are also quite pleased to welcome our sixth president, Dr Jennifer Kent, to lead the VC family tradition of serving our community since 1925.”
