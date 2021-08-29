Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will host the Charity Concert Series “Writers in the Round” with country music songwriters Aaron Barker Sr. and Allen Shamblin at 3 p.m. Sept. 26.
Tickets for the event are $55 for the general public and $40 for season ticket holders. The Charity Concert Series benefits Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, the Victoria Lions Club, and Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Barker has written 16 songs that have been recorded by George Strait, including No. 1 hits “Baby Blue,” “Love Without End Amen,” “Easy Come Easy Go,” and “I Can Still Make Cheyenne.” Lonestar had a No. 1 hit with Barker’s “What About Now.” Others to record his music are Clay Walker, Aaron Tippin, Jason Allen, Pat Green and Willie Nelson.
Barker is a member of the Nashville and Texas Songwriters halls of fame. A native of San Antonio, Barker is also the writer and singer of many radio and TV commercials for Blue Bell Ice Cream.
Shamblin is a hall of fame songwriter and Grammy winner for the song “The House That Built Me,” which was recorded by Miranda Lambert. It was named Song of the Year and recently named Song of the Decade by the Country Music Administration. Some of Shamblin’s hit songs are “He Walked On Water” by Randy Travis, “Don’t Laugh At Me” by Merle Willis, “Thinkin’ Problem” by David Bell, “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt, and “When the Blacktop Ends” by Keith Urban.
Tickets can be purchased online at WelderCenter.org or by calling the Welder Center Box Office at 361-570-8587.
