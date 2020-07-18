Tracy Foundation donates $126,000 to VC for William Wood Building renovations

The Cloyde and Ethel Lee Tracy Foundation recently donated $126,000 for industrial trades renovations at Victoria College’s William Wood Building.
The funds will be used for expanding and modernizing classrooms and labs for VC’s instrumentation, electronics technology and welding classes to better meet the growing demand for qualified and skilled technicians. Preliminary plans include expansion and improved ventilation for welding bays and classroom space.
“I am always amazed by the generosity of our donors,” said VC President David Hinds. “The Cloyde and Ethel Lee Tracy Foundation gift will enable us to expand the teaching capabilities for the industrial trades programs, build the capacity of the program and create improvements in the learning environment and hands-on experiences for our students.”
“The Cloyde and Ethel Lee Tracy Foundation is pleased to support Victoria College’s industrial trades programs,” said Jan Scott, executive director of the foundation. “Those skillsets are needed in our community, and providing the resources for their training ultimately provides job-ready employees for our businesses and communities.”
Amy Mundy, executive director of VC advancement and the Victoria College Foundation, said the gift will enable Victoria College to continue working closely with its regional business and industry partners to provide a highly skilled workforce.
“On behalf of the Victoria College Foundation, we are extremely grateful to the Cloyde and Ethel Lee Tracy Foundation for this generous gift and for their long-time support of Victoria College,” Mundy said. “This is a wonderful example of how partnerships create a tremendous impact in our communities and on the lives of our students.”
For information on Victoria College’s industrial trades offerings, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
