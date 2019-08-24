Twelve graduate from VC’s EMT Course

Twelve graduates of Victoria College’s Summer 2019 Emergency Medical Technician Course were honored with a ceremony on Aug. 7 at VC’s Student Center.
Jason Castillo of Nursery was named the class valedictorian, and Charles Hawes of Victoria was named class salutatorian. Jalen Rangel of Victoria received the Best Skills Performance Award, Agustin Galvan of Victoria was given the Best Clinical Performance Award and Jose Acosta of Victoria received the Peer Award for Best in Class.
Other graduates were Mark Camacho of Port Lavaca; Leslie Morris of Port O’Connor; and Justin Campbell, Willie Meacham, Cole Milner, Rafael Salas and Jaz-Lyn Ybarra-Saenz, all of Victoria.
The students completed 80 hours of hands-on clinical training in emergency room, respiratory therapy and emergency medical services while also completing six college credit hours of classroom lecture and labs totaling over 124 hours. Each student completed a total of 264 class hours.
For more information on Victoria College’s EMT Course, contact Victoria College EMS Program Coordinator Susie Jechow at 361-572-6426 or Susie.Jechow@VictoriaCollege.edu.
