Twelve students graduate from VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program

Twelve students graduated from Victoria College’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program at the end of the Spring 2021 semester.
The graduates were Justin Jones, Luz Meza, Brieanna Moreno, Jocelynn Seals, Ramiah Tobale and Norma Zelaya, all of Victoria; Albert Hernandez of Placedo; Emily Howard of Port Lavaca; Regina Walker of Leesville; Kathryn Herrington of Lubbock; Hailey Steffek of Hallettsville and Jonathan Vargas of Bloomington.
“This class faced new learning and teaching methods due to the pandemic with determination and grace,” said Laura Crandall, PTA Program chair. “They persevered, and we are very proud of them.”
Seals was the recipient of the Academic Award, and Herrington was given the Leadership Award. Walker received the Most Inspirational Award.
VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program leads to a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. Successful completion of the program enables graduates to take the National Physical Therapist Assistant Licensing Examination.
For more information on Victoria College’s Physical Therapy Assistant Program, call 361-582-3346 or email Laura.Crandall@VictoriaCollege.edu.
