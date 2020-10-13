UHV former first lady dies

Mary Jane Morgan, former first lady of the University of Houston-Victoria, died Friday after a battle with cancer.
Morgan was the wife of Vic Morgan, who served as UHV president from 2014 to 2018. Mary Jane Morgan was an ardent supporter of higher education, UHV and the community, according to a university news release.
A virtual memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday.
“Mary Jane and Vic are beloved members of the UHV family, and our university community holds them both in high esteem,” UHV President Bob Glenn said in the release. “We are heartbroken to hear of Mary Jane’s passing. She was an extraordinary, loving woman. Our thoughts and prayers are with Vic and the family as they navigate this difficult and painful loss.”
Before coming to UHV, Morgan served as first lady of Sul Ross University in Alpine, where her husband served as president for 19 years. In Alpine, she served as a trustee for Alpine school district, program coordinator for Leadership Big Bend and Texas district governor of Pilot Club International.
In 2004, Morgan was named Alpine’s Citizen of the Year.
During her six years in Victoria and four years as UHV’s first lady, Morgan left a lasting impact on the university and the Victoria community, according to the news release. She served on the boards of many organizations, including Theatre Victoria, Victoria Bach Festival Endowment, Victoria Independent School District Education Foundation, Mid-Coast Family Services, Pilot Club of Victoria and the Victoria Symphony. She also was president of the Victoria Symphony League.
The Counseling Center inside UHV University Commons is named after Vic and Mary Jane Morgan.
