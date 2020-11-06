For the first time, the University of Houston-Victoria will host a virtual annual report event for the region it serves to celebrate highlights from its 2019-2020 fiscal year, make a special announcement and present awards to community members and a student leader.
The 2019-2020 UHV President’s Annual Report & Excellence Awards will be from noon to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 10 and will be streamed live.
JaX, the university’s jaguar mascot, will make an appearance during the virtual event, and attendees will learn how they could win a special gift from UHV.
In the past, the university has held an in-person event for community supporters. However, to ensure that safety protocols are met, the university chose to make this year’s event virtual and open to the public.
“We are excited to offer an expanded event this year,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “UHV has so many wonderful supporters in the region, and we are glad to be able to share our successes and growth with all of them. This will be a great event full of celebration and gratitude for everyone who has supported us through the past year and beyond.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to students and administrators share successes and information about the university’s three academic schools, athletics and student affairs, as well as watch videos of UHV faculty, students, alumni and supporters talking about 2019-2020. UHV administrators also will share information about how the community supported the university during the year and how that support impacted students.
In addition, the university will present three awards during the event – the People Who Make a Difference Award, the Community Partnership Award and the Student Leadership Award. The People Who Make a Difference Award pays tribute to those who have supported the university and made a difference in the quality of life of the community. The Community Partnership Award recognizes a community organization or individuals who have partnered with UHV, and the Student Leadership Award recognizes a UHV student who demonstrates excellence in leadership and academics.
“All of those who will receive awards this year are very deserving of the honor,” Glenn said. “UHV is fortunate to have such wonderful students, supporters and community partners who are willing to invest in higher education opportunities for others. I look forward to presenting these awards and celebrating all of UHV’s successes with everyone.”
At the end of the event, a special announcement will be made by Jesse Pisors, UHV vice president for advancement and external relations, about the final results of the Here, We Go comprehensive fundraising campaign that ended Aug. 31. UHV’s fundraising goal during the multiyear campaign was $12 million.
In addition to the event, the community can learn about UHV’s 2019-2020 year through the university’s annual report website at www.uhvannualreport.com, which will go live Nov. 10. The website has more in-depth information about the year in addition to videos and photos.
To register to attend UHV’s virtual annual report and to receive reminders about the event, go to www.uhvconnect.org/event/ar20. If attendees have issues using the registration link, they should register using rsvp@uhv.edu. The virtual event link will be sent to those who register.
For more information, contact UHV Special Events Coordinator Nancy Gresham at 361-570-4351 or greshamn@uhv.edu.
