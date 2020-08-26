The University of Houston-Victoria closed its Katy instructional site Wednesday through Friday because of Hurricane Laura.
All instruction there will move online those days.
At this time, the main UHV campus in Victoria will be open on Wednesday, and further updates will be provided midday through the UHV Emergency Alert system at www.uhv.edu/alert, according to a university news release.
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but it is possible that the track could still shift west.
“We decided to close UHV Katy out of an abundance of caution,” said Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs, in a university news release. “We will continue to monitor the weather through briefings from the National Weather Service and will make decisions based on keeping our faculty, staff and students safe.”
