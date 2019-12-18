President Donald Trump's impeachment is historic because of its rare occurrence and because of the extreme party polarization that shrouded the process, said Craig Goodman, University of Houston-Victoria political science associate professor.
With the holiday season approaching, the Senate trial that will decide the fate of Trump's presidency will occur early next year.
Trump is the third president to be impeached and to stand trial. President Andrew Johnson was the first to be impeached in 1868. President Richard Nixon was about to be formally impeached in 1974 by the full House, but he resigned before the trial. President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998. No president has been removed from office.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Trump. Trump faces two articles of impeachment, including abuse of power based on Trump’s decision to withhold about $400 million of military aid from Ukraine and obstruction of Congress for Trump’s lack of cooperation with the House inquiry.
To remove Trump from office, the Senate must have a two-thirds majority, and Goodman does not see that happening.
“I can’t imagine there are 20 Republican senators that would break away from their party and vote to remove the president,” he said.
Goodman said the impeachment is historic because of the current political atmosphere surrounding Trump’s presidency since he was elected in 2016.
“Many people are seeing this in a partisan lens,” he said.
Goodman said the procedure is a partisan process and not a legal one because people tend to act along party lines on major issues such as impeachment. That divide can even be seen within the Democratic party with the 2020 elections on the horizon.
Democratic presidential hopefuls are caught between campaigning and participating in the impeachment process, which they avoid discussing on the campaign trail, Goodman said.
“You have this really odd set of affairs,” he said.
Goodman suspects some Democrats want to beat Trump in the polling box by passing meaningful legislation. The impeachment process is adding to Trump’s narrative that he will use while campaigning.
But party polarization is not new, Goodman said. The period after the Civil War also saw polarization.
“It has become more extreme and that's what is fundamentally different,” he said.
Goodman said the Constitution leaves the impeachment process vague, which can cause confusion and misunderstandings. The process, though, is essential to the government.
“It’s a big deal,” he said. “It’s a really important part of checks and balances.”
